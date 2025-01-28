A Belligerent Trump Could Unite Latin America—Against Him

The new U.S. president has rekindled a belligerent interventionism in the hemisphere that has lurked beneath the surface of U.S.-Latin American relations since the end of the Cold War. But there is more of William McKinley and Teddy Roosevelt to Trump than Kissinger and Nixon when it comes to the Western Hemisphere. So progressive Latin American leaders are faced with the challenge of pushing back against late nineteenth-century tactics from Washington in a twenty-first century defined by deep political polarization online and off. In an attempt to dispel the confusion and discuss what is to come, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States on Sunday night called an emergency meeting to be held on January 30.

Ultimately, there may prove to be too many issues dividing Latin American governments for close coordination with regard to the United States to come to fruition. As such, individual reactions will remain central to the course of hemispheric relations. Trump toadies like Argentina’s Javier Milei might be thrilled by the MAGA redux, but it is not clear that blanket subservience to the United States is a winning political project anywhere in the hemisphere. For its part, Brazil has its own cards to play. On Monday morning, Lula just happened to have a phone call with Vladimir Putin to, as he put it, “discuss issues on the global agenda and between our countries.”

By reanimating an unsubtle brand of U.S. imperialism, Trump is almost certain to heighten the appeal of U.S. rivals on the world stage. Latin Americans are reasonably concerned with their own self-interest in pursuit of reliable trade partners with something appealing to offer rather than the type of imperial hubris expressed by conservative journalist T. Becket Adams, who in response to Petro’s gambit tweeted: “Oh, wait. Right. We’re the United States. We can just DO stuff when 3rd-worlders try flexing on us.” Despite nostalgic MAGA delusions, the global unipolar moment is fading rapidly—if it hasn’t passed already. The Western Hemisphere is not a passive mass of U.S. subjects, a canvas onto which Washington’s raw power can be projected without challenge. If a clenched fist is all the United States extends its neighbors, many, including Latin Americans themselves, might find they stand to benefit from recoiling.