The Books That Ruin Your Life

Although Bibliophobia is, among other things, a tale of muted despair, it crackles with the electrical charge of a broken taboo. Quiet as it’s kept—at least in modern-day literary circles—reading is a perilous practice. Though it can obviously be pleasurable, it can also be unpleasant, compulsive, destabilizing, or overwhelming. Our metaphors for reading hint at this: There is something implicitly troubling about being addicted to reading, about “losing yourself” in a book, or even being “unable to put it down,” like the victim of a paralyzing curse. Chihaya not only names these dangers—she re-creates them for us, evoking the way reading can mirror the soft undertow of an opiate or the lethal sharpness of a razor’s edge.

Reading is especially risky for someone like Chihaya, because it isn’t just a pastime for her. It’s her primary mode of being in the world, in addition to being her job. She gravitated to fiction at the age of 4 as a way of escaping from family conflict and ended up reading professionally at the most elite levels, competing in one of the toughest academic job markets in history. (Though Chihaya is self-deprecating throughout, the fact remains that you have to be pretty virtuosic at reading for a multibillion-dollar educational institution to pay you to do it full-time.) At one point, she writes about her childhood fascination with legendary ice-skater Kristi Yamaguchi, but the athlete I kept thinking about as I read was Simone Biles, who famously got “the twisties” at the 2020 Olympics. What happens when the thing you’re best at, which is incidentally the thing that pays the bills, is something you can no longer safely do—something you are worried might kill you if you keep trying?

Bibliophobia arrives as a welcome splash of lemony sourness to cut the bland sweetness of much popular discourse about books, which can tend toward boosterism, bibliotherapy, or what Jessica Pressman calls “bookishness”—a nostalgic relation to books as objects and symbols that sometimes has little to do with the actual practice of reading. Despite the fact that we’re living in an age of book bans, trigger warnings, and a rising ocean of AI-generated content, or perhaps because of all these things, there is often a celebratory, self-congratulatory quality to identifying as a “book person.” It’s the notion that, to invoke the name of a beloved Brooklyn bookstore, Books Are Magic. They signify leisure, self-cultivation, and a temporary reprieve from the tyranny of screen time. More recently, they evoke a lost era when the president read things longer than a Fox News chyron and the Department of Education was not in danger of dismantlement. Among many self-proclaimed readers, books can seem about as threatening as a color-coordinated Instagram “shelfie” or a cozy pair of socks printed to look like a library checkout card.