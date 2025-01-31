The Frustrations of Severance

Produced and directed mostly by Ben Stiller, the show’s first season debuted to acclaim and obsession in 2022. Despite its many twists and inversions, the concept of Severance is rather simple and instantly compelling: A cultish company called Lumon has invented a procedure whereby employees can “sever” their work and home lives. “Severed” employees show up in the morning, and, once they enter a special elevator to the “severed” floor of Lumon HQ, a brain implant activates, causing them to forget everything about their lives outside the company. Severance, the technique, enforces a radical work-life balance by essentially creating a second consciousness that has only ever existed amid the cubicles and sparkling white hallways of Lumon. Outies—the people who have chosen to sever themselves—don’t know what their Innies—the versions of themselves that work all day at Lumon—are up to, and vice versa.

Severance follows a quartet of Innies—Mark (Adam Scott) and his colleagues Irving (John Turturro), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Helly (Britt Lower)—as the boundary between their lives inside Lumon and outside of it becomes more and more dangerously porous. When it premiered in 2022, it nimbly, and probably at least partially accidentally, attended to a wide variety of pandemic-era tensions and traumas. Mark, the show’s protagonist, decides to undergo the severance procedure in order to escape the grief he feels after the recent loss of his wife. It’s hard not to see how a show about the complexity of the grieving process, about alienation from labor, about the passive-aggressive intensity of being isolated with a pod of strangers, resonated with viewers at the time of its release. The season ended with our Innies, like us all, freshly awakened to the cruelties of a world they only half understood in the first place.

As the second season begins, the four are radicalized but still at the mercy of both the malevolent management of the company and the ignorance of their Outies. They split their time in Lumon between completing the opaque computer tasks that are ostensibly their jobs and covertly investigating the reality of their situation through the mazelike passageways of the company. As I watched them do puzzles and progress, room by room, through the mystery of their existence, I couldn’t avoid thinking about the pleasures and frustrations of the escape room. Severance is an immensely satisfying puzzle box series, but it’s also a bit of a goof. As its puzzles compound and the rooms expand this season, I’ve found myself a bit lost. Does the show’s artifice conceal a deeper meaning—about love, about work, even about life and death themselves—or is it just artifice for artifice’s sake?