Already, Trump Has Plunged the DOJ Into Its Deepest Crisis Ever

The simple indispensable point is that the charges against Donald Trump and his co-conspirators were grounded securely in the facts and the legal violations that they established. Moreover, Trump and company have cited no facts or law in support of their claim. The sole point of “proof” is that Trump was the defendant, and the implicit argument is that a Democratic administration that prosecutes a prominent Republican must be in the tank.

It was to rebut those charges while he could that Jack Smith ended the volume one report to Merrick Garland with the simple avowal that the dismissal of the charges in no way turns on “the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution—all of which the Office stands fully behind.”

The crisis will be unfolding for the next several months, as Trump, Martin, and company (presumably to include Bondi) pursue their relentless campaigns of reprisal. I will have much more to write, but it’s critical to keep foremost in mind that this is a Manichaean battle between forces of good and forces of evil. One side is correct and righteous; the other is lying and wicked. If history, or political culture, or congressional courage, or all of the above can’t suffice to deliver an eventual repudiation of Trump’s scurrilous claims, the department will have been permanently crippled.



