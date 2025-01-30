They Helped Save L.A. Will California Ever Pay Them Fairly?

Jabari-Lathum jumped on the offer. He was sent to Pine Grove, which is an hour outside of Sacramento, and has been fighting fires across California for the past several months. Although he travels widely and is, in many respects, an employee of the state, he is very much still a prisoner. Phone calls and visits with family are heavily restricted, as is contact with the outside world.

In early January, Jabari-Lathum told his mother, Leanna, that he might be deployed to the Los Angeles metro area, where fires were rapidly spreading. “I’m not going to be able to call you,” he reminded her. “Hopefully I’m OK.” He would spend most of January fighting the fires, unable to contact his family.

For days, Jabari-Lathum and his fellow incarcerated firefighters battled intense blazes, ultimately playing a pivotal role in containing one of the most destructive fires in California’s history. Their effort highlighted the essential role they play in the state’s approach to fire management. But it also led to renewed focus on the nature of their work itself, which some have compared to slave labor, and California’s long-standing dependence on it. The ethical dilemma that this dependence presents is hardly new. But it was given new urgency in January, after hundreds of prisoners who typically work in remote areas arrived in the state’s largest city and got to work. Their presence, moreover, was striking and uncomfortable, given the recent rightward shift in the state, as voters flocked to politicians promising to crack down on criminals. In November, California lurched rightward as voters demanded harsher penalties for criminals; two months later, criminals working under abysmal conditions helped save its largest city.