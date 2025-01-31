The Right Is Frothing Over a New Medication Abortion Study

For the study, researchers in Mexico City enrolled 133 women who were up to nine weeks’ pregnant and seeking abortions. The women took 60 milligrams of ulipristal, followed 24 hours later by 800 micrograms of misoprostol. All but four of the women ended their pregnancies without further intervention, for a completion rate of 97 percent. (Those four received a procedure or additional medication to complete the abortion.) That efficacy rate is similar to the gold-standard regimen of mifepristone plus misoprostol, though there were no comparison groups in this proof-of-concept study.

Conservatives have long wanted to redefine emergency contraception not as birth control but as abortion, based on a medically and legally inaccurate belief that pregnancy begins at fertilization. (It actually begins when an embryo implants in the uterus.) The Project 2025 playbook for a second Trump term called out Ella by name to be excluded from the Affordable Care Act’s mandatory contraception coverage as a “potential abortifacient,” so this research could put an even bigger target on the drug. After all, Project 2025 declares that “abortion pills pose the single greatest threat to unborn children in a post-Roe world.”

As you might expect, anti-abortion groups were practically giddy about the news. Students for Life told The New York Times in response: “The pro-life movement should be vindicated. We’ve been arguing for years that Ella acts as an abortifacient.” The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists gave a similarly misleading comment to The Atlantic: “Abortion advocates have long denied Ella’s potential to end an embryo’s life, but this study contradicts that narrative.”