Trump’s Water Plans Won’t Help L.A. Fight Fires. They’ll Help Big Ag.

For weeks, Trump has been feeding the mythical narrative that blue-haired California liberals are blocking water in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta from getting where it needs to go out of wrongheaded deference to the environment. The idea that the military just smacked them down is the latest variation on this tale. It’s wrong and unhelpful, but it’s a fun story for California-haters. The fundamental problem, though, is that while Trump has claimed to be helping Los Angeles, what he and a number of Republican congressmen are actually advocating is disaster capitalism thinly disguised as aid for our state in a time of crisis. The true beneficiaries of such policies aren’t the people fighting wildfires, but rather big agribusiness.

When news broke that some hydrants ran dry during the fires, it rhymed with vintage conservative beliefs about environmentalism gone mad. The accepted Fox News narrative is now that loony leftists and their environmentalist naivete turned these fires into a disaster that could have been prevented. For Trump, the fires were yet another opportunity to gore an ox his fans love to see bleed: Governor Gavin Newsom.

But even for someone like me who is intensely critical of Newsom, watching this president continue to willfully misunderstand my state’s signature political issue while he scores points by shooting spit wads at the smoking ruins of our communities is beyond galling. With Trump’s second term now in full swing, and the Democratic Party still in its stupor of despair, few in California are eager to get animated about Trump all over again. When Trump visited Los Angeles, the purpose was clearly to generate news clips of himself dunking on local figures like Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. His statements and policies may seem like they’re barely worth an eye-roll, but they get worse the longer you look.