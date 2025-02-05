Jamie Raskin’s Brutal Takedown of Elon Musk Shows Dems Are Waking Up

As Elon Musk’s government takeover continues, Representative Jamie Raskin has been sounding a particularly urgent alarm. After Raskin issued a harsh takedown of Musk, triggering a Twitter fight between the two, Raskin pressed further, asking Musk a simple question: As someone who supposedly works for the government now, will he submit to basic financial disclosure and conflict-of-interest rules? This got us thinking: Why are we treating the idea that Musk should submit to these rules as a fool’s errand? Let’s demand it! We talked to election law expert Andy Craig, a fellow at the Institute for Humane Studies and author of a new piece for The UnPopulist on Musk’s power grabs. He explains how lawless Musk has gotten, why it’s so important for lawmakers like Raskin to speak out, and how public resistance might have a real impact. Listen to this episode here.