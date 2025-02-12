Trump vs. the Courts: Will He Drive Us Over the Constitutional Cliff?

For its part, the Supreme Court, too, has ways to push back against executive recalcitrance with a stern “and we mean it” message. Yet at the end of the day, as Alexander Hamilton cautioned in The Federalist, Number 78, the judicial branch “may truly be said to have neither FORCE nor WILL, but merely judgment; and must ultimately depend upon the aid of the executive arm even for the efficacy of its judgments.”

The saber-rattling from Trump, Vance, and Musk does not yet amount to a constitutional crisis, nor does the DOJ pushback in the courts, so long as it’s followed by acquiescence to the courts’ determinations. In his odd press conference Monday, with Musk in the Oval Office, Trump reassured the country in just such terms: “I always abide by the courts, and then I’ll have to appeal it.” That was, to put it mildly, an overstatement of his practice during his first term, when rather than respect some 60 courts’ adverse decisions and stand down, he sought violently to reverse his election loss. If he adheres to that commitment in the face of many more court losses to come, the prospect that constitutional rule survive his administration brightens considerably.

But we are at the very beginning of an administration that already has been marked by far greater levels of hubris and outright lawlessness than any in our lifetime and probably the lifetime of the Republic. There are only so many steps between comments like Vance’s and brazen disregard of federal court orders. On the evidence of these last three weeks, none of us can rest easy that Trump can be counted on not to drive the country over the cliff.