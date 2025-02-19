PODCAST

Stephen Miller Rages at CNN Host as Musk’s Latest DOGE Fiasco Implodes As Miller and Elon Musk push new absurdities about the Department of Government Efficiency, a shrewd observer of Musk explains what all this says about MAGA’s collapsing “deep state” mythology.

Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff for policy, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 13, 2025