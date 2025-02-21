Trump Suddenly Slips in 3 Brutal New Polls—and Musk Looks Even Worse

Three new national polls—from CNN, Gallup, and The Washington Post—show that President Donald Trump’s job approval is decidedly underwater. Importantly, the polls also show majorities rejecting Trump’s authoritarian governance. And Elon Musk, who’s carrying out Trump’s most autocratic designs, fares even worse. Are we finally seeing a real public backlash to Trump’s authoritarianism, the one that was supposed to materialize during the election, but didn’t? If so, what does that mean for how Democrats should proceed? We talked to political scientist Julia Azari, who writes on these matters for her Good Politics, Bad Politics Substack, about why Democrats have an opening to run harder against Trump-Musk autocratic overreach—and what that might look like. Listen to this episode here.