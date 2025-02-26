The Nature Conservancy’s Embarrassing Capitulation to Trump

A screenshot of The Nature Conservancy’s website on Tuesday, February 25. www.nature.org

While controversial, the decision isn’t totally out of the blue for the Nature Conservancy. Shortly after Trump’s election, TNC CEO Jennifer Morris released a statement indicating the group’s intention to “work with the Trump administration on a range of issues.”

On inauguration day, January 20, TNC put out two press releases referencing federal policy. One said the group would “continue to honor the Paris Agreement goals and help the U.S. do its part.” The other stated that the group “remained committed to its values, including respect for people, cultures, communities and the world around us.” Neither statement criticized the Trump administration. Subsequent press releases haven’t either, and have all generally avoided discussion of White House policy decisions. Other large environmental nonprofits—including the Environmental Defense Fund and Sierra Club—have repeatedly criticized the White House since Trump took office. As E&E News reported on Tuesday, other groups aren’t adopting Trump’s “Gulf of America” title, either. The Nature Conservancy did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

Kevin Weil, chief product officer at OpenAI, sits on the Nature Conservancy’s board and had allegedly planned to attend Trump’s inauguration but doesn’t appear to have shown up. OpenAI has fostered an especially close relationship with the administration. CEO Sam Altman joined Trump in the Oval Office to announce the $500 billion Stargate initiative to build AI infrastructure, including energy-intensive data centers. Late last month, the company also unveiled a new product called Chat GPT Gov, aimed at helping the U.S. government use AI to “boost efficiency and productivity.” The company is reportedly in talks with “several” unnamed federal agencies that want to use it.