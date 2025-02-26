At Tuesday’s media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the White House will now decide who attends briefings, an effort to insulate President Trump from tough scrutiny. She also offered awful spin about the developing Elon Musk fiasco. At key moments, Levitt visibly seethed at the media. And we think we know why: On Tuesday, consumer confidence registered another big drop, and Leavitt was simply unable to defend the glaring Trump-Musk failures we’re seeing. We talked to MSNBC Daily columnist James Downie, author of a recent piece detailing how Trump doesn’t want to talk about the economy these days. He explains how Leavitt’s performance illustrated key fault lines in the MAGA coalition and big weaknesses that will bedevil Trump’s presidency. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Press Sec Seethes at Media over Musk as More Bad Econ News Hits
Alex Wong/Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in Washington, D.C., on February 25, 2025