You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump Press Sec Seethes at Media over Musk as More Bad Econ News Hits

As press secretary Karoline Leavitt snaps at tough questions over the Elon Musk fiasco, an MSNBC writer discusses how Leavitt’s display pulled the curtain back on Trump’s hidden vulnerability.

Karoline Leavitt talks to reporters in the briefing room
Alex Wong/Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in Washington, D.C., on February 25, 2025

At Tuesday’s media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the White House will now decide who attends briefings, an effort to insulate President Trump from tough scrutiny. She also offered awful spin about the developing Elon Musk fiasco. At key moments, Levitt visibly seethed at the media. And we think we know why: On Tuesday, consumer confidence registered another big drop, and Leavitt was simply unable to defend the glaring Trump-Musk failures we’re seeing. We talked to MSNBC Daily columnist James Downie, author of a recent piece detailing how Trump doesn’t want to talk about the economy these days. He explains how Leavitt’s performance illustrated key fault lines in the MAGA coalition and big weaknesses that will bedevil Trump’s presidency. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Karoline Leavitt, Daily Blast