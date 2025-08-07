New Detail Blows Huge Hole in Trump’s Story About Epstein Friendship

“I am aware of reports that threats were made against Texas elected officials in our state. Threats of violence will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wrote on X. “I have instructed @ILStatePolice to ensure we maintain public safety.”

Democrats left Texas over the weekend in an effort to deny quorum in the state House to prevent Republicans from moving forward with their shamelessly skewed redistricting plans, which are likely to add five more seats to the Republican congressional majority in 2026. And while we’re still awaiting more information about the bomb threat, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott called on law enforcement to round up Democratic politicians like dogs.

“A bomb threat this morning forced an evacuation—because of dangerous republican rhetoric. As a former human trafficking prosecutor, I’ve faced threats before, but never from the Governor or President Trump,” state Representative Ann Johnson wrote after the evacuation on Wednesday. “Paxton told his supporters to ‘hunt us down’—but we won’t be silenced.”