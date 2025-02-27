This Is the Biggest Trump-Musk Scandal That No One’s Talking About

In the era of unlimited super PAC giving—when Elon Musk could throw hundreds of millions of dollars; the influence of X, the social media platform he owns; and his personal celebrity behind Team Trump with barely a regulatory hiccup—these concerns seemed practically quaint. Trump-themed nonfungible tokens, golden sneakers, gaudy watches, and other branded tchotchkes were small-time stuff, new incarnations of the steaks, the university, the airline, and many other failed products that Trump hawked as a private citizen. Compared to the $2 billion that his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s private equity firm received from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund—along with a nine-figure bailout from the Qatari government for his deeply indebted Manhattan office tower at 666 Fifth Avenue—it seemed that Trump had failed to fully monetize the power of his office.

But Trump was already going after bigger prizes, pursuing potentially huge paydays while his donors and advisers developed plans to eliminate any legal, regulatory, and judicial obstacles still standing in the way of the ascendant American oligarchy. The new Trump administration wouldn’t just be open for business. With the aid of Musk’s DOGE wrecking ball, the administration would create the perfect environment for graft, self-dealing, and lucrative influence-peddling. And it would be legal, at least some of it. For now.

One of Trump’s biggest business deals in recent history took a couple of years of waiting and some financial engineering, but it was worth it. In March 2024, after surviving a Biden administration investigation involving the Securities and Exchange Commission, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security into the financing of its special purpose acquisition company merger, Trump Media & Technology Group, or TMTG, the parent of Truth Social, became a publicly traded company. It did so with an assist from Jeff Yass, the options king, ByteDance investor, and richest man in Pennsylvania. After helping Trump find religion on ByteDance’s mega-popular app TikTok, Yass’s firm became the largest shareholder of the holding company Trump Media was merging with, helping the venture survive a lean financial period when two Truth Social investors pleaded guilty to securities fraud as part of an insider trading investigation. Yass sold his TMTG shares soon after the company went public; Susquehanna, his investment firm, also sold its TMTG shares, but later bought back in.