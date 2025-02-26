Elon Musk’s Cruel Cuts Expose What MAGA Really Thinks of Veterans

Although I didn’t think I would when I signed my contract, as a combat veteran, I’ve come to rely on numerous “benefits” that were promised by my military recruiter. Like many veterans, I’ve used a handful of them over the years—from the G.I. Bill, which allowed me to attend graduate school and find my first private-sector job after leaving the military, to the VA health care I still use today. I have all my prescription drugs mailed to me from the VA, receive a yearly pair of glasses and an eye exam, undergo biannual primary care visits, and receive the occasional colonoscopy. I received my first Covid shot at the Manhattan VA, and although I have never used the VA’s mental health services, it’s good to know that they’re there should I ever feel the need to speak to someone who specializes in the issues all veterans deal with.

The federal government plays a unique but critical role for veterans, providing a professional stepping stone, or even sanctuary, for many who retire from military service. Transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce can be extraordinarily difficult. In addition to extremely different work cultures, veterans often face the lifelong burden of recovery from their deployments. It can be hard to work a “regular” job, whether it’s on a production line or in an office, after killing another human being, losing friends in combat, and suffering life-altering physical injuries, such as burns, amputations, and brain damage, in addition to the invisible symptoms created by war like moral injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. I know. I’m a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who is currently rated 70 percent disabled due to a mix of burn pit exposure and only recently diagnosed PTSD, even though I returned from Iraq and Afghanistan more than a decade ago.

The government thus allows veterans with disabilities to continue serving their country without wearing a uniform many of them were forced to take off due to debilitating injuries. It is a place of work where, unlike in the private sector, your supervisor has done a few tours and knows how it can be, where others have prosthetic limbs and know the difference between what you need help with and what you want to do on your own. (The government is also much more rigorous than the private sector in its openness to hiring people with disabilities and ensuring that applicants aren’t discriminated against.)