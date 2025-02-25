This Shocking Moment at a GOP Town Hall in Idaho Is a Foreboding Sign

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris by then was standing over Borrenpohl. He was in plainclothes and she didn’t recognize him at first. “Get ‘em out!” Bejarana exclaimed, to boos and applause. Sheriff Norris told Borrenpohl to get up or be arrested. He leaned over to a woman next to her, recording the scene on a phone, and said she would also be removed. Borrenpohl was likely recognized by at least some in the room as a former Democratic candidate for office, but she said she didn’t know why she was in trouble. She stayed in her seat. “That little girl is afraid to leave!” Bejarana called from the stage. “She spoke up and now she doesn’t want to suffer the consequences.”

A man dressed in a black jacket, olive pants, and an earbud or earpiece stepped into the row and grabbed Borrenpohl’s wrist. She yanked it back. He went for her hands again. She pointed at the man looming over her, yelling out, “this man is assaulting me.” The man stepped further into the aisle, joined be a second in identical attire. “Is this your deputy?” she yelled. “Sheriff Norris, is this your deputy?” If the men were working for the sheriff, they weren’t showing any insignia. Their faces were blank. “Who the fuck are these men?” Borrenpohl yelled again. As the two men grappled her, some in the audience began to cheer, while others took up the woman’s demand that the men identify themselves. A third man in the same jacket and pants arrived, holding a bunch of plastic zipcuffs. They got Teresa Borrenpohl on her stomach, kneeling over her. Then they dragged her out of the room.

In the past week, with Congress in recess, Republican lawmakers across the country have faced hostile town halls, where constituents dissatisfied with the Trump/Musk chaos in the federal government boo, chant, and interrupt.. Some Democrats have been facing pressure from their own. “Tyranny is rising in the White House, and a man has declared himself our king,” one audience voter challenged his representative at a town hall in Georgia days before. “So, I would like to know rather, the people would like to know, what you, congressman, and your fellow congressmen are going to do to rein in the megalomaniac in the White House?” Like the rolling pickets outside Tesla showrooms in recent weeks, these actions have at times been intentionally disruptive, meant not merely as protest but to interrupt business as usual. What was done to Borrenpohl in Coeur d’Alene, for speaking out at a town, is a terrifying escalation. In Idaho, the lines between Republican politics and political violence are thinner than they are in some places, but there’s no reason to believe this escalation won’t be repeated.