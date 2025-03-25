In Katie Kitamura’s Novels, Everything Is a Performance

This encounter inaugurates a charged relationship between the two characters, one that bristles with ill-defined danger. They meet for a tense lunch at an upscale restaurant, where they are mistaken for lovers—or at least the narrator, always self-conscious, worries that they are. They run into each other before rehearsal; Xavier has been hired as an assistant on the production, but the narrator, ignorant of his new position, assumes he’s been lying in wait for her. As he fetches coffee and holds open doors, she notes the malleability of his character: “I saw that he was absorbed in, or had been absorbed by, the role of the assistant, that he was performing a part he had studied carefully, just as he had presumably studied the part of my long-estranged son.”

The narrator’s husband, a dignified art critic named Tomas, lingers in the background of this new relationship. He crosses paths with the odd couple twice, but he never broaches the subject with his wife, never asks about the handsome young man who may or may not be his competition. (The narrator has had love affairs in the past.) She doesn’t discuss Xavier with him either, preferring instead to watch Tomas carefully, to study his gestures and expressions in much the same way that Xavier studied hers. Tomas, it seems, has secrets of his own. When the narrator asks him where he was on a given afternoon, the pause that follows “was so infinitesimal that it might have been imagined,” and yet the narrator is convinced he is keeping his true whereabouts from her. When she follows up with more questions, she notes on her husband’s face a “panic that he was not entirely able to conceal.” Such moments of close looking, reminiscent of similar moments in Mary Gaitskill’s fiction, recur throughout the novel, as characters, seeking the truth indirectly, look for cracks in one another’s facades.

Rather than damaging the marriage, the couple’s mutual suspicion appears to strengthen it. They grow more attuned to each other; they are deliberate in their shared rituals and conscious of each other’s moods. “I thrilled to his presence,” the narrator says of Tomas. “I had a new appreciation of his intelligence and kindness.” Her husband becomes visible to her again as a separate person, one with both surface and depths. “For the first time in many years, I saw our marriage for what it really was, something fragile that could still be tarnished or lost,” she observes. In this novel, as in much of Kitamura’s fiction, a marriage is a kind of provisional arrangement, one that could always change.