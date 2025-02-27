In Texas, an unvaccinated child just died of measles—the first reported death related to the disease’s recent outbreak. This came up at President Trump’s cabinet meeting on Wednesday, and the results were troubling. After Elon Musk admitted that his cuts had briefly closed down Ebola prevention, anti-vax Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was surprisingly cavalier about the outbreak, and didn’t bother urging Americans to get vaccinated. Trump said nothing to reassure the nation. We talked to Stephanie Psaki, a former top White House official who specializes in pandemic response. She explains what we want from public officials at moments like these—and why Musk’s wanton cuts to government, the anti-vax views of RFK, and the cavalier approach to public health from all three of them add up to a picture that’s “terrifying.” Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
“Terrifying”: Trump’s Ominous Moment with RFK on First Measles Death
As Trump’s first cabinet meeting offers unsightly displays, a former senior HHS official explains why the Trump-RFK-Musk follies have grown deeply unnerving from a public health perspective.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 26, 2025.