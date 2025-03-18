The Big, Empty Promises of the Ballooning Credit-Repair Industry

Credit is the invisible aperture to a better life in America. It is a fundamental part of the financial apparatus that Aaron Klein, a senior economist at the Brookings Institution, likens to an orchestra: “The investors who want to buy loans of a certain credit caliber, the lenders who want to automate their underwriting, the borrowers who are trying to get their credit to look good,” Klein told me. “But the dirty secret is that credit scores are the out-of-tune oboe.”

America’s credit system dates back to the early 1800s, when country storekeepers would get loans from banks by asking their neighbors to vouch for them. In the 1950s, a more formal system materialized. The first credit reporting “bureaus” tracked consumers’ behaviors in small towns, working directly with a single bank or retailer to find out whether a consumer had a “negative” or “derogatory” record—sometimes scouring local newspapers for notices of arrests, promotions, marriages, or deaths. Merchants could use the information to decide how to manage credit relationships with specific customers. By the 1970s, the industry consolidated from dozens of smaller bureaus into what many in the field refer to as the “Big Three”: Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. Armed with technological methods of surveillance their predecessors could only dream of, the credit bureaus pored over consumers’ marital status, financial records, spending habits, and even their sexual orientation to determine their credit score.

Yet the entire credit system has been flawed since its conception, inadvertently favoring those with assets and generational wealth. More often than not, the system has helped widen the racial wealth gap. As economist Jonathan Morduch and financial expert Rachel Schneider found in their book The Financial Diaries, which chronicled low- and middle-income families trying to escape poverty, “For decades, communities of color have been denied the credit necessary to invest in homes, businesses, higher education, and other assets that build generational wealth.” A 2022 study from the Urban Institute, a nonprofit think tank, found that “young adults in majority-Black and majority-Hispanic communities are more likely than their peers in majority-white communities to begin their adulthood with lower average credit scores.” The chasm has led to what Mehrsa Baradaran, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, has referred to as a system of “Jim Crow credit” that extends back to the New Deal. Credit “created a buffer to protect wealth and livelihood against life’s unpredictable tumults,” Baradaran argued. “Credit card and finance companies avoided redlined neighborhoods due to both racism and their risk-prone economy,” leading to an “inescapable debt trap” for Black people. As Klein at Brookings put it to me, the problem is less that those in low-income neighborhoods are not taught how the financial system works, but that they tend to be excluded from it by no fault of their own. “People like to shift the onus to lower-income people to say nobody taught [financial literacy] to them,” he told me. “But you can’t teach your way out of a structurally corrupt and inequitable system.”