Trump Hit by Brutal Fox News Graphic on Tariffs as More Bad Polls Land

On Monday, while President Trump talked about his tariffs, Fox News showed him speaking even as a graphic in the corner displayed the markets sliding. That said it all: No matter how much boasting he does about the economy, the actual metrics are getting worse—and the public knows it. Trump is launching new tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and he just announced more tariffs on agricultural products, which could hurt farmers—even as new polls from Marist and CNN show his approval under water, including on his priorities and on the economy. We talked to Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg about whether Democrats are effectively capitalizing on this moment—and whether the party should make a stronger case against Trump and Elon Musk’s wholesale assault on the system from within. Listen to this episode here.