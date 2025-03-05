PODCAST

Trudeau’s Blistering Takedown of Trump’s Tariffs Puts GOP to Shame As Canada’s Justin Trudeau offers an emotional rebuke of Trump’s tariffs, columnist E.J. Dionne reflects on the awful position Trump has created for Republicans, who will never say what Trudeau did.

David Kawai/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, speaks during a news conference in Ontario, Canada, on March 4, 2025.