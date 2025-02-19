The Climate Policies That Trump Might Not Destroy

Not for Trump. On his first day in office, the new administration slapped a ban on new offshore wind projects, ordered the Justice Department to look into lawsuits to revoke permits from existing ones, and halted all new terrestrial turbines on federal lands. By day’s end, Trump had also begun the process to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accords and announced several other attacks on Biden-era climate policy. Officials from Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency are now pushing to fire tens of thousands of federal workers and targeting the lead agency in charge of climate research for cuts, while Trump halts grants and loans issued through former President Joe Biden’s clean infrastructure laws, even though the money has disproportionately benefited red states.

“Climate advocates were hopeful that economics would trump culture war issues and that Republican politicians would be economically rational actors and protect investments that had already been made in their communities,” Holly Jean Buck, a University at Buffalo sociologist who studies climate policy, told me. “Unfortunately, and to the surprise of many, it doesn’t seem to be playing out that way.”

Trump has only been back in power for about a month. His opponents are still finding their footing, particularly as an administration rife with factional infighting among political novices results in whiplash over radical policies issued and revoked at a record pace. The colder-than-usual winter weather may be keeping large-scale protests at bay—for now.