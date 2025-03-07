You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
Musk’s Attack on Social Security Takes Ugly Turn with New Leak Stunner

As Trump officials move to cut Social Security and startling new info emerges about Elon Musk’s involvement, an advocate for social insurance explains how Trump and Musk are headed for deep political trouble.

As President Trump’s administration gears up to cut Social Security, The Washington Post reports that a top official at the Social Security Administration privately admitted that Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency is in charge of the cutting. The official also allowed that DOGE will “make mistakes.” Cuts to Social Security historically face major political blowback. So do Trump’s political team and the GOP really believe turning over Social Security to Musk’s marauders is a good idea? Do they think their disinformation powers are so formidable that they can overcome this too? We talked to Tracey Gronniger, a managing director with the advocacy group Justice in Aging, who explains why these cuts could be so damagingand how bad the political backlash is likely to get. Listen to this episode here.

