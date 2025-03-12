Ohio Republicans Are Ready to Wreck the Economy Over DEI

Days before the Ohio transgender bathroom ban went into effect, the University of Cincinnati quietly swapped out its restroom signs to read “BIOLOGICAL MEN” and “BIOLOGICAL WOMEN.” It also changed “all-gender” bathroom signs to single-occupancy. The outcry on campus was almost immediate, with signs getting ripped off walls or covered with handmade generic “Bathroom” signs. Within days, University of Cincinnati president Neville Pinto announced UC would be rolling back its DEI efforts in response to Trump’s executive order. With the threat of S.B. 1 fresh across the state, capitulation by university administrators was met with vocal protest. Hundreds of students and faculty stormed a board of trustees meeting, chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, S.B. 1 has got to go.” They carried signs shaming administrators for “preemptive compliance.”

At the end of February, Ohio State University announced it would close two offices focused on DEI, cutting more than two dozen staff positions in that closure’s wake. OSU president Ted Carter said he knew the changes would “disappoint” many. Last week, roughly one thousand students and faculty showed up to protest the university’s rollbacks and S.B. 1. It was the biggest protest seen on campus since the anti-apartheid era. Protesters swapped out the lyrics to the school song, “Carmen Ohio,” instead singing a lament, “As Carter caves to Cirino’s will.” (State Senator Jerry Cirino is S.B. 1’s sponsor in that body.)

With OSU president Carter “complying in advance,” faculty are worried for students, for the state of education in Ohio, and for the impact to the state’s economy.