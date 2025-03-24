One Way to Fight Rising Food Prices: Public Grocery Stores

“As long as a city is willing to support the operation and potentially backfill losses for the first few years, it could be a lot cheaper than trying to entice a business to come to the community with large tax breaks,” Malasi said. Chicago, for example, spent $10 million on a tax break to entice a Whole Foods to open in the underserved South Side under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, only to have it close after just six years. With a state-owned store, Malasi said, “you might be able to break even and your community will be all the better for it.”

Public grocery stores can also put pressure on existing food sources, like corner stores and dollar stores, to offer better options and lower prices. They might even attract other businesses with their heavy foot traffic, creating more economic activity.

That is, of course, if they can survive going up against corporate behemoths like Kroger and Walmart. The biggest problem public groceries face is whether they can buy food from suppliers at the same low prices as big box stores. A significant portion of all grocery sales are hoovered up by just four brands: Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and Albertsons. It’s not just a matter of volume; huge retailers have spent decades using their market dominance to extract deals from suppliers that publicly owned grocery stores won’t be able to command. If public stores raise prices too high, residents may decide it’s worth it to travel further to go to a big box store with cheaper goods. Price problems sank Baldwin Market in Florida, a town-owned grocery store that opened in 2019 and closed last year: Even though it was only trying to break even, it struggled to compete with the prices at places like Walmart.