Trump’s Angry Rant over Hegseth Text Fiasco Makes Scandal Even Worse

By now you may have heard that President Trump’s top officials discussed highly sensitive war plans on Signal, and that the group chat actually included Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic. After Goldberg published his explosive findings, Democrats called for an investigation, and even the occasional Republican weighed in. But when Trump himself was asked about this, he claimed not to know anything about it. What struck us is what Trump didn’t say: He failed to say that he’s going to get to the bottom of this mess, and that it should have never happened. We talked to veteran national security lawyer Bradley Moss, who unravels why this was such a serious breach, what laws may have been broken, and how Trump’s rambling, vacuous response made this scandal even worse, in a very meaningful way. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.