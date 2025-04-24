Is America Pissed Off Enough at Trump and Musk for a General Strike?

“People fight when they have something to fight with, or they fight when there’s nothing left, and they have to fight,” Nelson told me. “We’re in the middle of those two things … It’s going to be terrifying to anyone in charge that there would be that kind of solidarity, breaking through all of the tactics that have kept people down for centuries.”

There are at least two specific movements for a general strike (neither of which Nelson has endorsed or rejected). One is a grassroots effort to get three million people to sign general strike cards—so far, more than 336,000 have done so—and then raise the goal to eight million, after which organizers will create a slate of demands and prepare to strike on a specific, and for now undetermined, date. It’s a steep challenge, and there will surely be a competing list of priorities among left-leaning groups, but “where we are now, we need to withhold our labor for things to get better,” said one of the organizers, Eliza Blum, who worked on the successful Fight For $15 movement in California to raise the state’s minimum wage.

The second effort also bills itself as a general strike, but it threads a legal needle to avoid violating federal law. The Taft-Hartley Act bans “secondary boycotts”—actions where one union strikes in support of another union. But United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain has a way of getting around it. He’s calling for unions to follow UAW’s lead in aligning their contracts to expire at midnight on April 30, 2028. That sets the scene for a massive, entirely legal strike on May Day, 2028. The American Federation of Teachers has already approved a resolution calling on their local unions to set their contracts to expire on April 30, 2028.