Michelle Williams Blooms Late in Dying for Sex

If the characters on New Girl felt as though they were just figuring out who they were at 30, the characters on Dying for Sex, more than a decade older, are working through the same sense of aimlessness but with a quickly darkening timeline. Where there was fumbling and frustration, now there is urgency and sorrow. Steve is a critically acclaimed yet commercially unsuccessful journalist, and Molly was his informal editor, his support staff, the second fiddle to a second fiddle. As her heroic helpmeet, he’d transformed himself into the sympathetic protagonist of her story; she’d become a tragic plot point in someone else’s narrative. “I’m too young, and it sucks, OK,” Molly tells her palliative care social worker Sonya (Jouléy). “I haven’t done anything with my life. I actually don’t know what I like or what I want. I’ve never even had an orgasm with another person, and now I’m gonna die.” Sonya, much younger and less inhibited than her client, zeroes in on that carnal absence and encourages Molly to make it her final mission. Letting go of her relationship, as Molly does in the first few scenes of Dying for Sex, and setting out to discover her sexual identity shifts her into the leading, dominant role in her own life.

What follows are a series of escalations, setbacks, ecstasies, horrors, massive highs, and crushing lows. Molly goes AWOL from her friends and family for a full day, compulsively masturbating in a hotel room to, among other sexy stimuli, Keanu Reeves in Speed; she gets into an anticlimactic semantic affair with a Gen Z kid who’s attracted to older women because they know what they want; she seduces her gruff neighbor (Delaney) by unfavorably comparing his naked body to former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s; she gets tied up in the storeroom of what appears to be a Crate & Barrel.

Encouraged by Sonya, she discovers that what she’s looking for is control, authority, even mastery. And so she learns, bit by bit, how to dominate, how to find pleasure and affirmation through BDSM. In a scene that manages to be both sexy and laugh-out-loud funny before it turns disastrous, she kicks a man in the privates. Later, ashamed of how good it felt to exercise her power in that way, to forcefully give him—a consenting partner—what he’d been begging for, she cries, “What is wrong with me?” Sonya quickly insists: “Nothing! Nothing the fuck is wrong with you. You early millennials are so tragic.” Hemmed in by a narrative that never served her in the first place, Molly has to learn to move outside of the phantom boundaries that kept her from self-knowledge all this time.