Democrats, Stop Being Timid and Start Being Mean!

In fact, the less attention paid to Democrats, the better. The smartest thing Democrats could do now, argued Jeffries’s Senate counterpart, Chuck Schumer, was as little as possible. Trump will inevitably, irredeemably mess up, the thinking goes, and, when he does, the Democrats will coast back to power. For an opposition party in the midst of a raging identity crisis, it’s easy to see the appeal of seeking to turn their very powerlessness into an asset. With few tools at their disposal to slow, let alone stop, Trump’s rampage, party leaders have concluded that it’s best to stand back and let it happen. When the public inevitably recoils, voters will rush back to Democrats.

The problem with embracing powerlessness, however, is that you end up looking powerless—and, well, pathetic, which is how Democrats have looked again and again during Trump’s second term in office. As Trump boasted about taking a sledgehammer to federal agencies, Democrats waved their little signs.

When it came time for those same Democrats to try to actually take a stand, they did even worse. Senate Democrats caved on a continuing resolution to keep the government open—but gut several key agencies—without seeking any major concessions. The message is clear, and it isn’t that Trump is a liar or Musk is a crook. It certainly isn’t that Democrats have a plan to win back a majority. It’s that Trump and Musk can do whatever they want—and Democrats have no clue how to stop them.