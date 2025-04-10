There’s Still More to Learn About Anne Frank

The purely autobiographical impulse has given way to that of a writer creating a shapely, often lyrical narrative.

In her own account, Franklin moves back and forth between the versions, tracing Anne’s shift from a recorder of daily life and overheard gossip in the annex to a more meditative storyteller, concerned to make her diary stand on its own as a publishable text. “You can’t and mustn’t regard me as fourteen, for all these troubles have made me older,” Anne soberly reflects, becoming less the adolescent girl at the center of a tragic piece of history and more a self-possessed interpreter of her life and ordeal. The purely autobiographical impulse has given way to that of a writer creating a shapely, often lyrical narrative. “I wander from one room to another,” she writes, “downstairs and up again, feeling like a songbird who has had his wings clipped and who is hurling himself in utter darkness against the bars of his cage.” Franklin notes that “while the testimonial impulse is largely absent from the early days of Version A,” the revisions Anne made “to the entries for fall 1942 consistently offer more and clearer information about the persecution of the Jews as well as her commentary on it—essential to her new vision of her diary as a public document.”

As a result of Otto’s persistent efforts, the diary was first published in Dutch in 1947 in an edition of 1,500 copies. The German translation appeared in 1950, with further changes made by the translator, Anneliese Schütz, who later explained to Der Spiegel, “A book intended after all for sale in Germany … cannot abuse the Germans.” Anne’s description of Westerbork was deleted, and her line on “heroism in the war or against the Germans” was changed to “heroism in the war and the struggle against oppression.”

In the final section of the book, Franklin dives into the afterlife of the diary, as it became a vessel for other people’s projections and fantasies. A cult of celebrity, for instance, developed over her diary in Japan, where it has sold more than five million copies, perhaps because the Japanese saw their own destruction by the U.S. bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as having a link to the Holocaust that ultimately killed Anne. It became as well a fulcrum for writers reimagining their own relationship to Jewish identity and mythology. A particularly fraught episode arose out of the adaptation of the diary into a Broadway play in 1955. The writer Meyer Levin read the diary in 1950 while living in Paris and had become obsessed with it. (He eventually wrote a memoir about his involvement with the diary called, in fact, The Obsession.) He wrote three articles for the New York Post about “what happened to the Annex residents after the diary ended” and put in a claim to write the Broadway adaption. His draft presented Anne as the “teller” of the great Jewish tragedy, Franklin explains, which in turn “made him unable to see her as anything else.” When the play’s producers rejected his script, a legal wrangle broke out, with Levin claiming his work had been deemed “too Jewish”; his memoir had already been rejected for publication.