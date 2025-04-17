Winter Song

White edges the branches of the morning tree.

White crisscrosses the open grave,

This unmarked field. At its border,

A cicatrix of tracks heads toward eternity.

The tracks lead elsewhere. Trains

Insert an urgency when they will.

The sleeping grapes, the dead tomatoes:

This was summer, once. I prefer

It now. Prefer silence, marble, the frosted

Cake changed to stone. Prefer blue light

To gold. Not the bare brown trees,

But fitted out in white finery

They make a new kind of heaven—bleached,

Barren, beautiful as the blanked page.