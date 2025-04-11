The Surprising History of the Ideology of Choice

Commonplacing was an ancient practice, but Rosenfeld argues that it underwent a crucial change in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Commonplace books used to be tools to record the great wisdom of the past. But now they became “a tool for the construction and expression of one’s own personal take on the world.” Just as you might share an end-of-year Spotify playlist today, in a commonplace book you defined yourself by choosing your ideas. And that helped transform choice into a value-neutral act: It wasn’t about choosing the right things, it was about personal preference. “The right choice turned into the preferred one,” Rosenfeld says. The only shared moral value became the act of choosing itself. Consumer culture, especially on the internet, still teaches people to think that way today.

All that choosing also undermined traditional authorities, including the church, state censors, local customs, and the family. The age of choice produced significant social anxieties as a result. That was especially true with regard to women: Rosenfeld tracks how patriarchal commentators criticized the supposedly frivolous choices of women as shoppers, as readers, and as believers. Indeed, Rosenfeld shows, the misogynistic stereotype of women as ditzy shoppers dates to this period—novels increasingly featured scenes of women shopping, often greedily or indecisively, while the Scottish doctor William Alexander wrote in 1779 that the new activity of “shopping, as it is called,” was a “fashionable female amusement” in which women browsed through stores, “thoughtless of their folly.” Such anxieties about bad choices, in turn, generated social mechanisms to guide and even control choice, leaving choosers with what Rosenfeld dubs “bounded choice.”

Take dance cards. By the 1800s, the ideal of companionate marriage—marrying for love, rather than purely for social or financial advantage—had gained traction. This development, combined with increasing socioeconomic mobility, created more choices (and a greater risk of making bad choices) when it came to romantic partners. As Jane Austen’s novels dramatize, social dances, from elite balls to popular dance halls, were one way to navigate romantic choice. And dance cards helped organize the options. Women wore dance cards on their wrist or skirt, and men would ask for a specific dance on the night’s program. If a woman accepted, she wrote the man’s name by the relevant dance on her card, composing a kind of romantic menu for the evening. Dance cards were thus “a choice-facilitating fashion accessory,” Rosenfeld writes. They “must have seemed a small way to try to control the potential chaos” of the widening world of romance.