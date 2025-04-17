My neighbor explains: we live in code:

at the center of Pride Month

is the call-word DEMON.

He has electrified his white picket fence.

His ecstatic pit bull drools at my spaniel.

It’s a foggy autumn in the foothills.

The cliffs all the more superb

for being invisible.

Highland of dray horses and apples,

ruined mine tipples, a padlocked server farm.

I’m commanded, love thy neighbor.

All night his motion sensors stalk the pines

for a ferret, a bobcat, the psycho owl.

I’m told, I’m no longer a person,

just a wrist scribbling in an extinct language.

Don’t bury me in this fascist earth.

Cremate me, let me be a wisp of smoke

in the hollows of the White Mountains.