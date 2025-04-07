Trump’s EPA Cuts Are Going to Poison His Own Voters

Zeldin’s move to “terminate” the EPA’s environmental justice division seems to signal a misapprehension of what the term “environmental justice” actually means. These grants are “going to parts of our country that have the biggest challenges, that have been most underserved. And it’s not by accident that that winds up being places that politically have become very conservative,” said Matthew Tejada, a senior vice president at the Natural Resources Defense Council who previously served as deputy assistant administrator for environmental justice at the EPA.

After the EPA announced its cuts last month, data scientists affiliated with the Public Environmental Data Partners posted a map of recent environmental justice grants, showing tens of millions of dollars earmarked for red states. That includes $1 million designated to reduce “the number of children exposed to lead” in Mobile County, Alabama, and $19.9 million to create “resilience hubs” in southwest Florida that would serve as cooling centers during heat emergencies and would otherwise aid with disaster planning.

Deborah McGrath, assistant dean of the environment at the University of the South, described a 2023 visit to Colfax, Louisiana, where open incineration pits were polluting the air. “Without an environmental justice arm and without research, I don’t know how you protect those communities. And I think there are a lot of them in the southern United States.”