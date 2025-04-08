Trump Rages Wildly at Tariff Blowback as GOPers Start Turning On Him

As the chaos grows around President Trump’s tariffs, the Mad King is now raging wildly in many directions. He erupted over China’s reciprocal tariffs, threatening dark retribution. He exploded at Republicans because a handful of them are now moving to reign in his power, which he’s not taking well. Faced with this turmoil, Trump insists the tariffs are already getting results. But the arguments don’t add up. Between this and the cracks now showing in GOP support for him, it’s clear that this will get harder for him to hold together. We talked to Kathryn Anne Edwards, an economist and commentator who has a new piece arguing that the coming recession will be entirely a creation of Trump’s policies. She digs into the deeper incoherence underlying all of this madness—and explains why Trump and the GOP won’t be able to paper it over forever. Listen to this episode here.