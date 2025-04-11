Why Billionaire Trumpers Love This Dire Wolf Rubbish

You can’t make this stuff up: As the American empire teeters on the brink of collapse, the billionaires laying waste to what’s left of our natural world and human civilization are not only trying to bring back dangerous, long-extinct animals but naming them after the mythological founders of an empire that went extinct itself due to its rulers’ arrogance. These admittedly handsome critters could easily become symbols of our own imperial collapse.

It would be hard for these animals or any descended from them to survive in the wild; the large game that dire wolves hunted isn’t as plentiful in our current world, and their old habitats are mostly gone. It’s easy to imagine that without woolly mammoths or buffalo to eat, these future hybrids could turn on us, in a Parable of the Sower scenario. Not exactly what we need right now!

But even more disturbing than the overexcitable media coverage or the dystopian possibilities are the conclusions that the current administration has drawn from this quixotic little adventure. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, a billionaire, like many others in the Trump administration, says the appearance of these wolves shows that endangered species need “innovation, not regulation,” an echo of the trendy “abundance” discourse currently beloved by centrist Democrats. Burgum told employees in an Interior Department meeting Wednesday, “If we’re going to be in anguish about losing a species, now we have an opportunity to bring them back. Pick your favorite species, and call Colossal.” (Colossal also has plans to bring back the woolly mammoth, an even stupider idea but one that Elon Musk is excited about.)