Weirdly Enough, Donald Trump May Actually Want a Deal with Iran

Seven years ago, Donald Trump for no good reason blew up the successful agreement the United States and its allies had negotiated with Iran. Now, he is trying to fix it. Shockingly enough, and even if not for the right reasons, it just might work.

In 2018, during his first presidency, Trump pulled out of the deal that had shrunken Iran’s nuclear program down to a token capability, wrapped it in a permanent inspection and monitoring regime, and successfully blocked all of Iran’s paths to a bomb. The agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, was so strong that even if Iran had pulled out of the agreement, it would have taken more than a year for the Iranians to produce enough material for one bomb. In that year, we would have seen them doing it, allowing time for economic, political, and military responses.