Trump’s Horrifying Removal of Man in “Error” Takes an Even Darker Turn

The government has admitted it knew Abrego Garcia could not be deported to El Salvador but that an “administrative error” caused his removal to that country. Yet the administration has refused to return him. So the high court directed the government to tell a district court in Maryland—where he lives and had been detained for removal—what it has done to rectify this “error.”

The Supreme Court did this while partially upholding a ruling by that lower court, which had said the administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return. The Supreme Court also ordered the lower court to define what specifically the government must do to effectuate that return, and said the government should be prepared to tell the lower court what it is doing to that end.

Which brings us to the present. Pursuant to that high court ruling, the lower court directed the government to say what steps it’s taking to bring Abrego Garcia back. Then, on Friday, in an extraordinary series of exchanges, a government lawyer refused to answer that question, claiming officials are “not yet prepared to share that information.”