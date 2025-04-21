Will Trump Finally Kill the Bretton Woods System?

The U.S. treasury secretary traditionally offers an opening salvo to kick-off these events. Should he continue that tradition, it’ll be the international community’s first chance to hear an official Trump 2.0 position on the IMF and World Bank. The White House’s recent posturing toward international institutions hasn’t offered many reasons for optimism. Speaking out against a proposed “Day of Hope” at the United Nations, career U.S. diplomat Edward Heartney—serving as the administration’s voice in that body—recently railed against the UN’s “globalist” Sustainable Development Goals as “a program of soft global governance that is inconsistent with U.S. sovereignty and adverse to the rights and interests of Americans,” praising Trump for setting a “clear and overdue course correction on ‘gender’ and climate ideology.”

The IMF and World Bank were created in the ashes of World War II with the aim of stabilizing a global order steered by the steady hand of the United States. Together they’re known as the Bretton Woods institutions, for the bucolic New Hampshire mountain town that hosted the 1944 meeting which gave birth to them. Their budgets are made up of proportional contributions from member governments, and the United States is the largest shareholder of each. A longstanding gentleman’s agreement between the U.S. and Europe further means that they leverage their considerable shared voting power in such a way as the U.S. typically picks the World Bank chief, while the EU decides who gets to helm the IMF. The IMF acts as lender of last resort for poorer governments, and the terms of its debt restructuring agreements have been criticized for decades for demanding painful austerity and privatization from borrower countries.

That situation is especially dire for the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries. A study released last year by the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) found that 58 small-island developing states and least-developed countries paid $33 billion on debt servicing in 2021 and received just $20 billion in climate finance. “Resources that should be going to mitigation or adaptation are going to debt repayment,” says Ivana Vasic-Lalovic, senior research associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research. “They don’t have the capacity to respond to climate disasters, and so they have to take on more debt.” Among the countries IIED analyzed, more than half of the climate finance they received in 2022 was provided as loans rather than grants.