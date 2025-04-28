Saudi Arabia’s Dreams of a Sustainable Economy Are Now Drowning in Oil

If you blinked, you may have missed the way Saudi Arabia’s utopian economic diversification program known as Saudi Vision 2030 has been unofficially rebranded “Vision 2034,” named for the year Saudi Arabia will host the World Cup. Greenwashing—a term for companies or organizations portraying themselves as more sustainable than they really are—is on its way out, and “sportswashing” is in. As the price of oil plummets and the international community adjusts to American leadership that couldn’t care less about climate or the environment, the 2017-era vision of an environmentally conscious new Saudi Arabia is looking like a pipe dream. Instead of promising the world it’s turning into a cross between Silicon Valley and the luxury resort space station from the movie The Fifth Element, the desert kingdom seems to be looking at expanded oil production and a pivot to plastic.

“You won’t see a sudden press conference in the ad where they say, well, we’ve made a mistake,” Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a fellow for the Middle East at the Baker Institute told me, when I asked about the Vision 2030 goals. “But it will be made obvious that these are being trimmed down, scaled back.”