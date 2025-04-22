PODCAST

“Full-Blown Meltdown”: Don Jr. and MAGA Rage as GOPers Turn on Hegseth As the scandals around Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth grow and GOP knives come out for him, a sharp observer of the national security bureaucracy explains why President Trump is caught in a brutal bind.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. in New York City on October 27, 2024