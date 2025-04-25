Trump’s Policies Are Bad News for His Favorite Industry

The Trump administration hasn’t been great for the oil industry. In its quest to “drill, baby, drill” and expand trade wars, the White House has also sent fuel prices tumbling and brought about what could be the industry’s most tumultuous period since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the prospect of lower gas prices might hold some populist appeal, cheap oil is potentially disastrous for the companies responsible for actually getting those products to the pump; drilling here is expensive, and low prices mean that many firms could struggle to break even. Tariffs are making it more expensive to build and maintain rigs, while the general chaos of Trumponomics 2.0 threatens to bring about a recession that would crater already sluggish demand. A new report from the energy consultancy Wood McKenzie notes that if prices fall below $50 per barrel, domestic production could decline by up to 1.2 million barrels per day by 2026. The International Energy Agency has slashed its forecast for oil demand growth by nearly a third since last month and projects oil supply will outstrip demand by the greatest amount since 2020.

Despite oil and gas executives’ blistering criticism of Trump’s policies, the White House seems determined to stay the course. Few have been more enthusiastic about that project than Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. This week, he announced plans to loosen rules on the types of drilling companies can do in the Gulf, overhaul federal leasing, and open up new areas for oil and gas extraction, in line with Trump’s move to reverse Biden administration bans on drilling in parts of the Pacific and Alaska. The Department will further implement “emergency permitting procedures” to fast-track leasing, production, transportation, and refining for oil, gas, coal, and several other commodities. A draft strategic plan obtained by journalists at the investigative Substack outlet Public Domain outlines plans to “treat national resources as national assets,” prioritizing oil and gas development and peeling back regulations. With the help of the Department of Government Efficiency and longtime oilman Tyler Hassen—now serving as assistant secretary of policy management and budget, or AS-PMB—Burgum is planning on “unifying and consolidating” key departmental functions. The ultimate goal is to create “significant efficiencies across the Department by improving processes, eliminating redundant efforts, and helping integrate technology adoption.” Mass layoffs are expected to begin early next month.