The Trump Team Knows Its Case Against Abrego Garcia Is Thin

The day after Leavitt’s vile accusation in the White House press room, the Department of Homeland Security issued an elaborate press release purporting to provide records of Abrego Garcia’s wrongdoing, writing that “intelligence reports found that he was involved in human trafficking.” The basis for this report, apparently first generated on April 17, was a traffic stop in Tennessee in 2022, after which Abrego Garcia was sent on his way with a verbal warning about his expired license. No suspected trafficking was reported by the state trooper on the scene. DHS called this a “bombshell” report. “The facts speak for themselves, and they reek of human trafficking,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said of the report. Abrego Garcia’s wife said he was likely just driving people to construction sites for work, as he often had. This is extremely thin stuff for a trafficking accusation.

So why did the administration suddenly layer on a new allegation? It’s part of a broader escalation. Around the same time, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Fox, “Every liberal journalist who has called him a ‘Maryland man’ and saying he was rightfully in this country should be apologizing tonight to President Trump.” Trump posted a very badly doctored photo on Truth Social on April 18, which he claimed showed that Abrego Garcia had “MS-13 tattooed on his knuckles.” On Monday, Leavitt said, “Shame” on Democrats who spoke out about Abrego Garcia’s case, “who wasted Easter Sunday going on every television show in the country to advocate for the return of an illegal criminal gang member.”

Meanwhile, the administration’s case against Abrego Garcia is falling apart. Many have argued convincingly that the government’s claims here rest on little more than some questionable secondhand statements from an unidentified informant after a single police encounter in 2019, outside a Home Depot where he was looking for work for the day. These statements were apparently not strong enough for the government to use them in their earlier case for deporting Abrego Garcia in 2019. But the informant’s statements were used to fight his request for bond in the same case.