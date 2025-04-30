Transcript: Shocker Poll Finds 52% See Trump as “Dangerous Dictator”

Deckman: We found that independents are far more likely to agree with the first statement than the second. Fifty-six percent of independents basically say that Trump is a dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy versus 42 percent who really viewed him more as a strong leader who needs those powers to restore America’s greatness.

Sargent: That’s remarkable. I should underscore that other polls have actually shown fairly strong opposition among independents as well to some of Trump’s lawless abuses of power on immigration in particular, which is really interesting. You’d think that independents in the center of the electorate are not so pro-immigration. But when what Trump is doing is understood as lawless acts, as being about fundamental fairness and due process in the rule of law, majorities of independents oppose these things. And your finding that 56 percent of independents see Trump as a dangerous dictator as opposed to a strong leader who should be given the power he needs is just really stunning to me. It really underscores, I think, the degree to which independents are alienated by abuses of power. Can you talk about that?

Deckman: Yeah, I think that’s really fair. And maybe we return again to immigration. I’m thinking back to when Trump was first president, in his first term. Most Americans, regardless of ideology, regardless of partisanship, would agree that for all intents and purposes, our border has been broken. We don’t have a policy that works. I think liberals would say that. I think conservatives would say that. But I think what you saw in Donald Trump—who, of course, has always been motivated by anti-immigrant sentiment, the Great Replacement Theory, all these sorts of things; Trump likes to extol those ideas all the time when he was on the campaign trail—[was] the overreach of family separation, for example. And I think historically when Trump overreaches in terms of these policies—and we asked the question about “Should immigrants who are in the country illegally be in internment camps guarded by the military before they’re deported?” which is actually happening in Guantanamo Bay—we found all these things [to be] very unpopular with most Americans, save the Republican base and white evangelical Protestants. We find by and large that independents are not supportive of that. So when there’s been an overreach in terms of policy, when it comes to immigration in particular, it really drives public opinion in the opposite direction.