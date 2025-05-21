Missouri’s Struggle to Restore Abortion Access

Far from guaranteeing the right to abortion, these critics argue, Amendment 3 allows lawmakers to restrict access, just as they had before Dobbs, instead of confronting those restrictions head on. Most importantly, despite its name—the “Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative”—the amendment allows for prohibitions on abortion after fetal viability, a legal limit drawn at the point a fetus is thought to be able to survive on its own, typically between 22 and 24 weeks. This is just one way that advocates say Amendment 3 reproduces the fatal flaws of Roe: It defines when the state can make decisions about abortion for pregnant people, an opportunity the state almost never refuses. If the abortion ballot measure was an undeniable win, it was also, according to advocates, a significant missed opportunity. It represented the capitulation of reproductive rights groups at a moment when they should have been asking for more.

For their parts, representatives from Missouri’s Planned Parenthood affiliates say they are moving as fast as they can, because the ballot measure didn’t automatically overturn the state’s myriad abortion restrictions; these had to be challenged separately. Many of the restrictions have been temporarily blocked, such as a 72-hour waiting period for patients and admitting-privilege requirements for physicians providing abortions. But others remain in place, including mandatory parental involvement laws and bans on insurance coverage for abortion. A legal fight over medication abortion is underway, and it is for now unavailable at Planned Parenthood clinics. The law, however, is not why some clinics were offering procedural abortion only up to 13 weeks. “We’re still training our internal staff,” Planned Parenthood Great Plains CEO Emily Wales explained. “Long-term,” she said, she anticipates her clinics “will go up to the legal limit.”

Stephanie Kraft Sheley PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SUBJECT

None of this surprises those who help Missourians find abortion care day in and day out. “It would be great if abortion could be returned within months,” said the director of Right By You, Stephanie Kraft Sheley. “I don’t see how that could possibly happen—because I am a lawyer, I understand how the courts move.” But voters don’t necessarily have the same understanding. Many of them, Kraft Sheley pointed out, were “under the impression that they were going to wake up after Election Day and abortion would be back.” Everywhere she turns, she said, she gets asked what’s going on. “People are very rightfully confused.”