Missouri’s New Fight to Roll Back Abortion Age Restrictions

Parental involvement mandates are still quite common; more than half of states have a law on the books mandating parental notification and/or consent in minors’ abortions. In recent years, some of these laws have been struck down, as Montana did in 2024, or repealed, as Illinois did in 2021, after a report by Human Rights Watch and the ACLU of Illinois found that the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion Act “undermines the safety, health, and dignity of young people.” Major medical organizations have also defended young patients’ rights to independently choose to have an abortion, despite these laws. The American Academy of Pediatrics has taken the position that “it is the adolescent’s right to decide the outcome of their pregnancy and the people who should be involved.” The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has called for the repeal of mandatory parental involvement laws; the American Public Health Association has stated that minors should not be forced to involve their parents when deciding whether to have an abortion; and the American Medical Association has called on physicians to be mindful of legal obligations but also asserted that physicians should “not feel or be compelled to require” minors to obtain consent of their parents” for abortion care.

Even the laws’ attempts to safeguard young people can function as another kind of barrier, if not a punishment. For young people who can’t obtain consent from a parent or guardian, they can request a judicial bypass—to go before a judge and make the case for an exception. But to do so, a young person has to disclose information about their family, and about their pregnancy. It can be traumatizing, Sharma said. Young people are “just so worried that if they said the wrong thing or wore the wrong thing or misunderstood what the judge was asking, the penalty of that would be having to remain pregnant.”

Kraft Sheley likened what she has seen in judicial bypass hearings to a “humiliation ritual.” On the text line, when a Right By You volunteer explains the judicial bypass process to an abortion seeker, she said, “after hearing what it involves, going to court and explaining in a group full of adult strangers how they got pregnant, intimate details about their life, what their fears are based on their prior experiences of abuse, that’s enough alone for some young people to say, I’m not doing that. And I’d rather stay pregnant even though I don’t want to.”