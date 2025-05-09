The Trump Atrocity Happening in Plain Sight on the Media’s Watch

For these reasons, it’s shocking that the U.S. mainstream media is barely reporting on the PEPFAR crisis. This media malpractice contrasts decisively with the American press’s blanket coverage some decades ago, when HIV/AIDS was scything its way across Africa, killing more than two million people a year. The lack of attention now raises the uncomfortable suspicion that people in the global south are interesting to the American media only when they are dying in large numbers.

Beyond the millions of lives saved, PEPFAR is also a wildly successful extension of U.S. soft power, the absence of which will only create a vacuum for others to fill. As a former U.S. ambassador to Zambia warns, ending PEPFAR is, in this way, a substantial blow to American national security because it opens up space to both China and Russia to expand their already growing influence on the African continent.

The Lancet study offers up some grim details of the near future. Its 23 co-authors looked at nine countries in sub-Saharan Africa—which is only about half the nations that are most affected by the gutting of the program. Still, it concluded that Trump’s January 27 suspension of PEPFAR in those countries alone would eventually cause 60,000 additional deaths, even if the program were restarted after only 90 days. Those 90 days passed on April 27, and there are no signs that PEPFAR is about to be revived.