Seth Rogan’s The Studio Isn’t Just a Celebration of Hollywood’s Past

The problem with The Studio as a comedy is that it isn’t terribly funny. The atmosphere of the show is frenetic from a plotting standpoint—Remick always finds himself in some quickly escalating scrape—but tightly controlled from a filmmaking standpoint. And its mannered, madcap choreography leaves little room for the kinds of punched-up jokecraft that anchored Rogen’s earlier work with Goldberg. Films like Superbad and Pineapple Express were hilarious romps, not only because of the wild abandon of their capers, but because improvisatory alchemy sharpened every joke to a fine point. In The Studio, much of the comedy relies upon us as viewers to sustain a chuckle at broadly humorous scenarios; we won’t be powered through by explosive one-liners. I remember smiling during several episodes of this show, but I don’t remember a single punch line, and that’s rare for a Rogen/Goldberg production.

It’s also a problem, because the show is neither uncommonly profound about its subject nor an uproariously great time. The Studio’s critique of its industry is no doubt accurate, but in its broadness, and in its heartfelt affection for its soulless suits, it can feel more like gentle in-group teasing than genuine polemic. In the elaborate network of homage, Rogen and his team have lost the defining elements of their comedic sensibility. Absent the romantic melancholy of James L. Brooks, the ­Dipshit Cassavetes realism of Judd Apatow, or the film bro auteurism of Bill Hader, Rogen seems hemmed in, rather than liberated, by his ambition. The Studio is a perfectly engaging, even a frequently entertaining, television show that makes the viewer neither think too much nor laugh too hard.

The main formal feature of The Studio is the long take, also known as The Oner. In such a shot, the camera moves freely, either following a character or exploring a space, and it does so for far longer than the viewer might otherwise expect. It is both a conspicuous stunt and a fantastical achievement, as stunning to watch unfold as it is logistically difficult to achieve. There are lots of famous examples of these types of shots in film, nearly all of which are referenced in The Studio: the opening scene of Touch of Evil, the opening scene of The Player, the Copacabana scene in Goodfellas, and on and on (literally). When a director pulls off a complicated oner, it’s usually because they’re trying to say something, to prove something, or both. It’s a thesis statement and a trick.