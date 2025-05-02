The Forgotten Forever War That Cost Mike Waltz His Job

Yemen is the poorest country in the Middle East, and most Americans probably don’t realize that under various pretenses—from the War on Terror to a Saudi-led war on the country to protecting shipping lanes in the Red Sea—the US has been attacking it for two decades. As Israel’s crackdown on Hamas in Gaza has expanded into a regional war and what human rights organizations have documented as a genocide, the Houthis have expressed support for Palestine by launching strikes on both Israel and on important maritime trade routes.

This week, in some of his final hours as national security adviser, Waltz doubled down on the value of war on Yemen that in the last month alone has killed 500 civilians. Writing in The National Interest to mark Trump’s 100 days in office, he described them as a success story. He commended the president’s “bold decision to launch strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen, who were constantly attacking American and international ships in the Red Sea” and argued “President Trump’s operations against the Houthis go hand-in-hand with a broader campaign of imposing maximum pressure on Iran.” On Wednesday, he boasted that the US had hit over a thousand targets in Yemen. Waltz could crow all he liked about the bombing campaign, but it wasn’t enough to save his job. On Thursday, Trump moved him out of the White House.



From Biden to Trump, commanders-in-chief of both parties would rather bomb Yemen than tell Israel to stop bombing Palestinians—indeed, in this respect at least, there is continuity between the two presidencies. Although Trump ran as an antiwar candidate and has broken with much of Biden’s foreign-policy platform, one area that has remained remarkably consistent with the capital’s national security blob is the autopilot-like tendency to bomb our way to a solution in Yemen. Now, it’s led to Waltz’s downfall.